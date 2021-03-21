New details emerged Friday in a deadly gas station shooting that police said left a young man dead and a community on edge.
CBS46 Tori Cooper was in Watkinsville to gather details on the investigation.
It’s was a rough night for the tightknit and quiet community, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
“Unfortunately, when we find out that we have someone we know who passes in a situation like this, we don’t have to look up their next of kin address we just go to their house,” Sheriff James Hale said.
The night was especially difficult for the family of 23-year-old Elijah Wood, who police said was a joyful store clerk they looked forward to seeing at their local RaceTrac gas station.
“Obviously they were devastated, we had to go to their house and wake them up in the dead of the night to let them know that their loved one had been gun down.”
Hale said they believe a man dressed in all black, sunglasses and a mask, walked right into the gas station and shot Elijah while he was working around two a.m. Friday.
“Just having known these people that work and live here it’s difficult for us.”
Residents who also frequent the neighborhood gas station told CBS46 it is unsettling to know this happened to a young soul in their community, who was just working a late night shift.
”It’s pretty concerning that it happened right here in my backyard almost, this is the RaceTrac that I go to all the time when I need to get something,” A nearby Watkinsville resident said.
Police spent the morning digging through surveillance and only came up with still photos of the masked man who they believe shot Elijah.
Investigators also captured a separate photo of another man who they said, left the store just moments before the shooting. Police now want to speak with him as well because they believe he may have seen Elijah’s killer.
“We’re trying to see if in any exterior cameras, there were any vehicles involved with it… but at this time we don’t have that information,” Sheriff Hale said.
As of now police said they have not determined a motive and they are unsure if the suspect was attempting to rob the store.
If you have information contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
