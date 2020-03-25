ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Race Trac announced Wednesday that stores across the south will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic in order to provide fuel and food options for people on the go.
RaceTrac also announced actions to support their team members, guests and the communities by providing the following:
- Immediate $3 an hour pay increase to hourly store team members through April 2020
- Weekly $150 in extra pay for General Managers at the store level through April 2020
- A temporary COVID-19 leave policy allowing team members who test positive or who are required to quarantine due to this illness with an inability to work remotely to receive up to two weeks of pay
- Night Pay Boxes as an alternative shopping option for guests who do not wish to come inside
- Free small coffee or small fountain drink from March 25 to April 7 (limit one per day) for all essential workers such as first responders and hospital workers (uniform/valid ID required)
“RaceTrac is committed to providing our communities with the essentials they need during this time of great uncertainty. We want to recognize and support our employees who are making sure our guests, especially those on the front lines, are able to get whatever gets them going through a clean, safe and reliable experience," said Melanie Isbill, Chief Marketing Officer of RaceTrac.
