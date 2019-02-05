Roswell, GA (CBS46) Police and school administrators are trying to figure out who spray painted offensive symbols on the side of a Fulton County high school.
Centennial High School Principal Anthony Newbold sent a letter home to parents after someone painted a swastika and other offensive graffiti on school property.
The note reads, "graffiti and school vandalism will not be tolerated and our community rejects the hatred these symbols represent."
Principal Newbold is asking anyone with information to come forward. He also says custodian are working to clean up the graffiti.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
