ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Runners across the city are preparing for Publix’s Atlanta Marathon on Sunday. One of those runner’s journey to the starting line literally began on the streets of Atlanta.
The 26.2 mile race ends in Centennial Olympic park. The park also happens to be an area that Jason Robinson would find himself wondering during his days of homeless.
“I didn’t think there was any hope. I kind of like, when I would go to sleep I would have these dreams like every possible way I was gonna die in the streets,” Robinson said.
He said after two years at Atlanta Tech he became a party animal, which lead to alcoholism, a DUI and jail time and eventually life on the streets of Atlanta.
“I would blend into like different hotels and office buildings just to get off my feet for a little while and I had like a little notebook to look like a college student. So I would just write down stuff like I was working on something but I wasn’t working on anything just trying to get my rest up,” Robinson explained.
Robinson said in late 2016 he found himself at the Salvation Army in downtown Atlanta. While there a friend introduced him to a nonprofit organization named Back On My Feet.
“We utilize the supportive running groups to help restore confidence build community and eventually work with our members on training and resume development to get them back on their feet and back in the workforce,” said Nicole Myers, the Director of Development of the nonprofit’s Atlanta chapter.
Robinson agreed to give it a try. He said the first three mile run was almost his last. The decision to go back for a second run led him to exactly what he was looking for all along. Peace.
“Just stay positive and things like that instead of like taking medication for like depression like running does the same thing for me,” he explained.
Robinson is now considered an alumni of the Back On My Feet program. He now has a job, a roof over his head, and bed to sleep at night.
Completing Sunday’s race will place him in a select group of runners known as the Ultimate Peach. That’s a group of runners who have completed the Peachtree road race, Atlanta 10-miler, Thanksgiving half marathon and Publix’s Atlanta marathon all in one year’s time.
This humble champion told CBS46 the best days of his life are yet to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.