ROCKDALE COUNTY – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hate crime in Rockdale County.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Twin Oak Drive Sunday. On arrival, they found profanity and derogatory words directed toward the Mexican community spray-painted on the outside of a home and several cars parked in the home’s driveway.
“The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office does not tolerate hate directed towards any member of our community and is diligently working on identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this criminal act,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.