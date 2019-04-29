BREMEN, Ga. (CBS46) Officials at Bremen High School now say the racist note found in a bathroom at the school was written by a student with the intent to start a conversation on race.
The note, which read, "WHITES ONLY; If not, use other bathroom," was found by student Treavor Smith, who then posted it on social media.
However, Bremen High School Principal Tim Huff said over the weekend that the note was a hoax.
"Upon further investigation, the high school administration discovered that the widely publicized incident from yesterday was, in fact, a fabrication. The orchestrated behavior was intended to incite a response around an extremely sensitive topic. The student(s) involved are being dealt with in terms of discipline. It does not appear the sign was ever posted for students to see" said Bremen High School principal Tim Huff.
Meanwhile, the student or students who wrote the note are being disciplined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.