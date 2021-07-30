SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A racist remark on a receipt has prompted an apology from a local adventure park franchise in Snellville.
It all comes after the customer posted a picture of the receipt to Instagram, claiming staff racially discriminated against him.
Stepfan Black said a receipt he received on Saturday ruined his family’s outing at the adventure park.
“They asked me what my name was for the order and I gave them my name,” Black said.
He said he didn’t notice anything strange about his food receipt from the Urban Air Adventure Park until he took a second look.
“I looked at the receipt and I noticed there’s an actual racist word and I really couldn’t believe it to be honest with you.”
Black said when he complained to staff about his less than enjoyable experience, staff took his receipt from him and never gave it back.
“The first thing they offered was to give us free passes to come back and free fries.”
After reaching out to the facility several times, with no response, he said he finally decided to go public by posting a picture he took of the original receipt.
He shared the post with his 16,000 Instagram followers, gaining hundreds of reactions.
“Just to bring awareness to the situation. It’s unacceptable.”
His post prompted a public response from the company.
The company said, in part, that they are a black-owned business that doesn’t tolerate racism, the employee was terminated, and they apologize for what happened.
The company shared a similar statement with CBS46 News.
“I want the owner to know that he has to respect people.”
Mr. Black said he now has an attorney, and they are considering taking legal action in the near future.
