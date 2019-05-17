CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A CBS46 investigation uncovered a racist robocall circulating in metro Atlanta.
Fayetteville homeowner Brad Sanders knows what it’s like to receive those annoying calls, but the one he got this week he said crossed the line.
“This has to be dealt with,” Sanders said.
The call said in part… “On May 8th a 21-year-old white American, Hannah Payne, tried to hold a male negro accountable to the standard of actual humans.”
The offensive call Sanders said he received refers to the arrest of Payne. A white woman who is accused of fatally shooting a black man after she said he left the scene of an accident last week.
The call claims she shouldn’t be cast as a criminal, “In fact, it was the negro. Negroes aren’t American. They aren’t even fully human. Time to send them all to Africa.”
“They foment racism, they foment racist attitudes and more importantly racist behavior,” Sanders said.
A CBS46 investigation found the call originated from a white supremacist group called The Road to Power, known for sending other racist robocalls.
The call went on to say, “Tell the District Attorney of Clayton County Georgia free Hannah Payne. This message paid for by theroadtopower dot com.”
“What astonishes me is that they think people or that many people are really that stupid,” Sanders said. “I called the FCC and they weren’t worth two dead flies mashed. All they could do is tell me what they couldn’t do.”
CBS46 reached out to the white supremacist group behind all of this to question them about the offensive call and we have not heard back. It is believed that this group which was once located in Idaho could now be in Montana.
