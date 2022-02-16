ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Department of Justice years collected years of social media posts, text messages, and online data to show that the three defendants convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have a long history of expressing hatred for African Americans, and the McMichael's often made statements about wanting to harm them.
The DOJ is looking to prove that because of their disdain for his race, the three men tried to obstruct Ahmaud Arbery from using a public street to run through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick. The federal prosecutors are also presenting evidence to prove that the associate African Americans as criminals, and support vigilantism.
FBI intelligence analyst Amy Vaughn took the stand as the first witness for day three of the trial. She says she first came in to organize a large number of data files and then continue investigating online data that local agencies did not have the capacity to take on.
The agency obtained cell phone records and Facebook messages for each defendant after executing search warrants and subpoenas. Investigators could not access Greg McMichael’s cell phone date due to encryption blocks, but they were able to get some back-up data from his iCloud account. Travis McMichael’s Instagram account, and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan’s WhatsApp account were also used to gather evidence of racial animus.
Five months before Arbery was murdered, Greg McMichael posted a Facebook status stating, “A gun in the hand is worth more than the entire police force on the phone.” McMichael was standing in the bed of a pickup truck holding a revolver when he ordered his son to chase down Arbery. The older McMichael did not call police before initiating a chase on his own, which led to Arbery's shooting death.
At one point a man posted to Facebook a notice hat his surf board had been stolen. Greg McMichael replied, “Maybe I’ll catch the sorry S.O.B. up here in Georgia. We still hang horse and board thieves. Woe be to the sticky-fingered bastard.”
Transformative Justice Coalition attorney Barbara Armwine consoled Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's father, during the testimony. Arbery shook his head as he heard the details from the FBI expert witness.
"Greg McMichael talked about Ahmaud Arbery like he was nothing," Armwine said. "Where's the remorse? Where is the remorse," Armwine questioned.
As for Travis McMichael, investigators say he was active on multiple social media sites and often sent racial slurs in texts with friends.
A friend of Travis' had something stolen. He texted Travis McMichael about it saying he worries about his father in these situations because he’s ‘slap happy’ and doesn’t mind going to jail. Travis McMichael responded, "That’s what we need more of. My old man is the same way. Hell, I’m getting that way.”
The friend stated have to make an example. Travis continued the conversation stating, “I keep my shotgun loaded with Hi-Point 5’s. It will rip someone to shreds.”
On February 23, 2020, Travis McMichael shot Ahmaud Arbery three times with his 12-gauge shot gun, ripping a hole in his chest killing the unarmed Black man.
In several text and social media messages, Travis McMichael talked about how much he hates African Americans, calling them the n-word, subhuman savages, and other racial slurs.
He posted about killing Black people with his shot gun. In one post Travis McMichael suggested that people take his advice and to run over local Black Lives Matter protestors.
As for William 'Roddie' Bryan, FBI Analyst Vaughn testified that Bryan exclusively referred to Black people as the n-word and “boot lip," a term used to make a stereotypical mockery of facial features. Vaughn testified about evidence that indicated Bryan assumed Black people were responsible for area crimes without knowledge or evidence.
Four days before Ahmaud Arbery was murdered, William Bryan learned his daughter had a Black boyfriend. He was upset texted a woman presumed to be the daughter's mother, “she doesn’t care about herself. Why should we?”
Arbery’s father sat on the front row in the courtroom shaking his head while being consoled by justice attorney Barbara Armwine.
After court Marcus Arbery spoke about the evidence that came out on the witness stand. 'I'm not surprised because I already knew all that hate was in them three men," Arbery said. "It's just a shame that have so much hate for African American people."
