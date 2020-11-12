Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the Secretary's office told CBS46 Thursday afternoon.
Raffensperger has held several press conferences over the past week related to elections results in Georgia, including one on Wednesday where he announced the decision to order a full hand recount of ballots in the presidential race.
The Secretary of State has been under fire from some Republicans, including Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, for the election and subsequent counting of votes in the state.
