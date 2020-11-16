Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday issued a warning to groups that are helping individuals move to Georgia solely for the purpose of voting in the January Senate runoff election.
Groups that finance or organize such efforts are involved in conspiracy to commit voter fraud and could be charged under Georgia’s Racketeering Conspiracy laws.
“Make no mistake about it, I will seek to prosecute those who try to undermine our elections to the fullest extent of the law,” Raffensperger said. “The integrity of our elections is paramount. Outside groups who seek to interfere with democracy in Georgia should be forewarned that the consequences will be severe.”
Georgia law is clear about the seriousness of the crime committed by those looking to come to Georgia solely for the purpose of voting in the January 5 Senate runoff elections.
The law requires that registrants be a resident of the state and of the county or municipality in which he or she seeks to vote. Further, the person must be a permanent resident. People who move to Georgia solely for the sake of casting a ballot in an election with no intention of remaining in the state would be in violation of that law.
False registration, meaning someone who registers to vote knowing that they do not possess the qualifications required by law, is a felony and can be punished by one to ten years in prison, and/or up to a $100,000. Violators could also be charged with felony racketeering, which can be punishable by five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 per count.
