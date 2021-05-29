NORCROSS, Ga (CBS46) -- Flames and heavy smoke took over the first and second floor of JSD Apartment Complex in Norcross Saturday.
“We’re here like screaming …around like the whole house… that the house is burning and all that,” said 12-year-old Milagros Torres, a survivor of the fire.
Torres says she was inside the building when the flames sparked.
Her family was able to get out in time.
“I was sleeping and they woke me up and I had to go outside,” Torres explained.
Crews were made aware of a person trapped inside and immediately began their rescue efforts.
“There were two adult females home in the apartment at the time of the fire when reported hearing the smoke alarm sound, she was able to wake the other occupant one was able to escape the home the other was not able to,” said Gwinnett fire department Pio Battalion chief Tommy Rutledge.
“I know that person they always told me hi... how are you ...and all that,” remembered sister of Milagros Torres, 9 years old Amy Torres.
With the help of American Red Cross families work to pick up the pieces of what’s left.
The fire is under investigation.
