ATLANTA (CBS46) — A raging vehicle fire along I-285 westbound before I-75 was also reported Thursday morning. All lanes on the I-75 southbound exit to I-285 westbound were quickly closed off as first responders worked to battle the blaze.
There are no known injuries stemming from the fire at this time.
Extensive fire and damage was reported. The Georgia Department of Transportation is anticipating road closures to continue into the day as crews work to clean up the scene and inspect the pillars holding up the bridge above the wreck.
In a separate traffic incident Thursday morning, one person has died after a U-Haul rolled over along I-85 southbound and caught fire.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. near Lenox Road northeast and Cheshire Bridge Road northeast. Heavy traffic, along with a large presence of first responders, could be seen in the area.
Both traffic incidents come amid what's expected to be the busiest travel day for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
