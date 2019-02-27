ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If railroad tracks divide a community, can ripping them out put it back together? Atlanta's famous Beltline could test this idea in a community ripe for better days.
Wednesday, crews pulled out tracks and railroad ties from a three-quarter mile strip of abandoned railroad tracks, bought for $5.1 million taxpayer dollars from Antioch Baptist Church North on Northside Drive.
"The railroad was the dividing line," said Beltline Communications Director Jenny Odom. "Historically, between neighborhoods, between socioeconomic statuses, between mail routes, police zones. Any way you cut it; it was the dividing line. You remove that barrier, and people are reuniting across now a shared public space."
CBS46’s Sally Sears walked the new purchase, over a grim rind of trash and privet, on gravel laid maybe a century ago for rail traffic to service customers in downtown Atlanta. A Tennessee crew yanking out old creosote rail ties collected them in bundles for re-sale to hardware giants. Where they worked, a broad, paved trail for bicycles and walkers will soon link the Bankhead MARTA station to downtown Atlanta.
Beltline critics are not convinced the trail will bring good things to English Avenue and Vine City. The area has struggled for decades with de-population, crime, and poor performing schools. They warn that development brings higher property values which could force out lower income, long-time residents.
Yet Beltline planners said many public meetings convinced them the trail is deeply wanted.
"What we have heard is they want to be connected to the Beltline. They want to experience that growth, but let people stay in their homes and keep the area affordable," Jenny Odom told Sears. "Some of the benefit will depend on zoning."
