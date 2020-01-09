ATLANTA (CBS46) – While the current focus of the CBS46 Weather Team is on the potential for severe weather on Saturday; the next week is shaping up to be one that could bring a lot of rain to the Atlanta-metro area.
“It’s going to be a busy week” says Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez. “We could see strong, damaging winds, heavy downpours, and tornadoes Saturday…but we can’t let our guard down after that.”
Rain, heavy at times, is forecast to start Friday. After that, there will be a chance of rain every day until at least next Thursday. Forecast models are showing rain amounts of over five inches for some parts of North Georgia. This will increase the potential for flooding across the Atlanta metro area and the rest of north Georgia.
If you live in a low-lying area, now is the time to take any precautions needed to protect against any flooding. It’s also a good time to check your flashlights and any other equipment you might need if the power goes out due to severe weather or downed power lines.
Still, even as the skies will be dark, there is a slight, silver lining to all the wet weather next week. Temperatures are forecast to be above normal throughout the week with highs running in the mid 60’s and lows in the mid-50’s throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.