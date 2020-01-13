CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) – The sound of the register at a local food mart in Chamblee is not as noisy these days.
El Mercado Bueno is open for business, but the road to get there is not.
“We are losing $200, $300, $400 a day or something like this every day,” Store Owner MD Nasar said.
Nasar owns the store on the corner of New Peachtree and Chamblee Dunwoody. A location that lately is not so bueno.
“I am really upset because we are losing business,” Nasar said.
When it rains hard, it floods part of Chamblee Dunwoody Road next to his business, making it difficult for people get to the store.
“A lot of people walk around here so it’s very difficult for them, especially people that work around here. They cannot drive in there,” Chamblee resident Italia Lopez said.
Drivers also had trouble navigating around flooding on Interstate-285 near Lavista Road. Heavy rain and litter clogged a storm drain.
And it was a similar scenario in Chamblee. City officials have known about the issue of flooding for weeks and have not been able to fix the problem.
“I hope the city makes a good solution for long term. Not temporary,” Nasar said.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) issued this statement:
The recent incidents are unrelated with one exception - heavy rainfall. You've hit on the issue - a lot of rain in a short period of time. Just like surface streets in some locations, the drainage systems can become overwhelmed when there is too much water in too short a period of time. The proactive measures are always the same - crews check and clear storm drains each time there is heavy rain or other inclement weather in the forecast. Unfortunately, litter, campaign/yard signs etc mean this is a never-ending job, and occasionally when rainfall is heavy we have temporary flooding and ponding on the roadways. When this happens, GDOT crews move swiftly to clear any blockages and reopen lanes to traffic.
As always, we urge motorists and others not to litter on Georgia's roadways as the litter can lead to blocked storm drains that cause flooding and temporary lane closures.
Thanks.
Scott Higley
Director of Strategic Communications
