ATLANTA (CBS46) - Power crews restored electricity to homes who lost power after a tree fell in NW Atlanta Wednesday.
The tree toppled taking out electrical lines on Holly Road NW between Victor Circle NW and Akridge Street NW.
Residents in the area lost power from late afternoon to early evening.
