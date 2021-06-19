As Claudette continues to approach North Georgia, the heavy off and on rain will continue. Rainfall totals for the weekend will be between 2 to 4 inches, with flash flooding possible.
Tropical storm develops early Saturday
The disturbance we were watching in the Gulf of Mexico was finally upgraded to Tropical Storm Claudette at 5 a.m. ET Saturday about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans, Louisiana. The storm then weakened to a Tropical Depression at 5 p.m. as it moved over Western Alabama.
Claudette will continue to bring rain through the southeastern U.S. through Sunday. Claudette is forecast to become a tropical storm again by Monday along the coast of North Carolina.
Timeline for metro Atlanta
- Saturday night - scattered rain with some rain heavy at times. A brief tornado will also be possible, mainly over middle and south Georgia.
- Sunday morning - scattered rain with some rain heavy at times through 9 a.m.
- Sunday afternoon - scattered rain moving east of metro Atlanta.
- Sunday evening - isolated rain.
Flash Flood Watch
A flash flood watch is in effect for all of metro Atlanta through Sunday. Anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain is possible in metro Atlanta through Monday.
A large amount of rain in such a short period of time could lead to flash flooding, especially late Saturday through early Sunday.
Isolated tornadoes
While the risk is low, there is a chance of an isolated tornado this evening through Sunday morning, mainly south of Atlanta. The highest risk is over Middle and South Georgia.
2021 hurricane season
An above-average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes forecast.
We've seen three named storms so far: Prior to Claudette, Ana developed in the north Atlantic Ocean in May and Bill developed and quickly weakened in the western Atlantic Ocean.
The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on November 30.
