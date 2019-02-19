The soggy pattern will continue for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. We are expecting additional rounds of rain that will increase the risk of flooding.
The potential for flash flooding is high on Wednesday into Thursday as heavy rain moves in on top of over saturated ground.
Several counties have been added to the flood watch including Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Haralson, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens, Towns, Union, and White counties. The flood watch is in place until Saturday morning.
The highest rainfall totals are expected in the northern tier of the state with an additional 3-4” between now and Sunday. 2-3” of rain is expected in the Atlanta metro.
Temperatures will remain cold Wednesday with highs in the 40s. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow is possible in the far northeastern corner of Georgia in the highest elevations.
