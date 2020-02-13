ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A distressed mom is up in arms about her flooded Northwest Atlanta apartment. She said her two-bedroom unit on Verbena Street fills with water whenever it rains.
“It’s just not right,” said Crystal Snow. “Look at my house.”
Snow told CBS46 that rainwater comes from all over. She said her furniture and carpet routinely get soaked.
“Look at the water coming right here,” she showed CBS46.
Snow said she worries about the health of her kids, who also live in the apartment.
“I pay my rent every month to live in something like this and nobody ain’t giving me nothing and no answers to nothing,” she explained.
CBS46 stepped in and called property management. A woman, who didn’t want to give her name, said on top of moving Snow’s family to another property, they would put her up in a hotel room for the night.
“They said they was going to put me in a hotel but why I’m not in a hotel yet?” Snow asked.
For further clarity, CBS46 drove to where property management is located but as soon as they saw us, everyone ran inside and locked the door.
“This is terrible,” Snow said. “Nobody can live in nothing like this.”
While property management went into hiding, our cameras were rolling when code enforcement showed up. We’ve learned they’re scheduled to meet with management tomorrow morning.
