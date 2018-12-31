Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As we get ready to reign in the New Year, a different kind of rain may get in the way.
As we get closer to midnight, a line of showers is expected to move through metro Atlanta, so you may want to pack a poncho before heading out.
After we usher in 2019, skies stay cloudy and more rain is expected. We won't see a break in the action until the weekend.
Rain stays in the forecast, especially on Wednesday and Thursday when there's an 80 percent chance of activity.
Temperatures will stay in the 50's all week, although we'll see 60's early in the week.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.