ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Post Tropical Storm Nestor brought a gloomy, breezy Saturday to north GA. The rain will move out overnight from southwest to northeast.
A few sprinkles will linger by predawn Sunday morning but most of Sunday will be dry.
Watch out for patchy fog Sunday morning before 9-10AM as the wind dies down but the moisture in the air remains.
The cloud cover will slowly clear throughout the morning giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.
We’ll enjoy more sunshine and mild weather in the 70s on Monday before our next weather maker moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning.
That next round of rain could bring additional totals of 0.50” widespread with isolated areas picking up close to an inch.
