Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Rain or shine the parade celebrating Atlanta United's MLS Cup win will take place Monday afternoon, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom's Office.
Players, coaching staff, owner Arthur M. Blank will be joined by Governor Nathan Deal and Mayor Bottoms for the victory celebration through downtown Atlanta.
The route begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Peachtree Street and Baker Street and will end at the Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A presentation will immediately follow at noon.
Attendees are advised to arrive early. For more information, visit www.atlutd.com.
