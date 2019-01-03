Decatur, GA (CBS46) Some DeKalb County residents who spoke with CBS46 News feel like the county isn't doing enough to fix the problem.
Last Friday, the watershed department posted a notice of a sanitary sewer spill into Burnt Fork Creek.
Now, those residents have toilet paper creeping into their backyards and the smell is unpleasant to say the least.
The county acknowledges hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage waste have spilled in areas close to homes.
In 2017, DeKalb County commissioners approved a multi-million dollar plan to install a new sewage system, but the improvements still haven't been implemented.
CBS46 spoke with one resident, Ranee Bassett. She's already dealing with lung and brain cancer and says having feces and toilet tissues in her backyard is becoming too much.
“I don't want to live here anymore because I'm going to have to deal with this problem over and over until I get a permanent resolve,” Bassett told CBS46 News.
And now, she's bracing for another round of rain.
CBS46 will continue to advocate for these neighbors, to find out when the county will fix this sewage issue.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
