COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Pay raises are on the horizon for public safety personnel and some Cobb County employees now that the Count Board has approved the fiscal year 2020 budget.
"This year was all about increased compensation for public safety, and this budget delivers that," said Chairman Mike Boyce. "We're going to put our money where out mouth is, and everyone is this county who believes public safety is our number one priority this year's budget clearly reflects that."
Sworn public safety personnel will see a sever percent raise, while most county employees will receive a four percent raise. The budget also includes recruitment bonuses and benefits encourage retention of police and firefighters.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid says the raises are long overdue, and that some employees had only seen three raises in a 11 year span.
"That is no way to maintain the morale of an organization," said Cupid. "I am committed to providing a certain level of service that my constituents put me her to provide, and that is directly tied to maintaining a strong employee base," she added.
