ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) It's been three years since Grady High School freshman Alexia Hyneman was fatally struck at the intersection of 10th Street and Monroe Drive.
"There is a huge amount of traffic in Moreland, and it become quite apparent, uh, the drivers have very little regard bikers," said Freshman Jack Kast, featured in a Grady Students Mobilize for Pedestrian Safety video posted to Youtube. "The cars constantly speed past me without giving me ample room, and then especially when I come to the intersection, the cars go extremely fast through the intersection."
The 3:30-minute video shows the busy intersection as cars drive thru with students standing on the nearby sidewalks waiting to cross.
Fourteen-year-old Hyneman was hit at the intersection while attempting to cross on her bike after attending a school theater performance. She passed a day later at Grady Memorial Hospital.
A few days after her passing, family members, friends and community members gathered at the Beltline to rally for a safer intersection. The Atlanta Bike Coalition, city officials and students have continually pushed to improve the safety of pedestrians at one of Midtown's busiest intersections.
"I think it's a great idea, I'm glad that they're taking it upon themselves to figure out some of the safety issues that are specific to all of Atlantans but especially here at Grady," said Montero, Grady High School media specialist in the video.
Though time has passed since Hyneman's tragic death, the fight for safer streets continues. On the third anniversary of her death the Grady Pedestrian Safety Coalition alongside Atlanta City Council member Jennifer Ide will hold a 'Rally for Safe Streets.'
The rally will be held on Tuesday, February 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Grady High School auditorium.
To view Grady student's video for pedestrian safety, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.