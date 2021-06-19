ATLANTA (CBS46) — The family of Gregory Gallishaw along with various community organizations is holding a stop the violence rally in his memory.
Back in May of 2017, Mr. Gallishaw was shot and killed after attempting to approach a man shooting a firearm in the presence of children at the Old Town Villa apartment complex.
The rally takes place Saturday, June 19th at 12 p.m. near the scene of Mr. Gallishaw's murder also to demand an end to gun violence in South Fulton.
"My son was a loving father and he meant the world to us. We refuse to let his death be in vain. We want to remember him and stop the violence," said Marie Gallishaw, the mother of Gregory Gallishaw in a statement.
The following organizations will be present:
- Safer Communities
- Save Our Selves, Sankofa Church
- SisterCare Alliance Legal and Social Justice Council
- I'm A Father F1rst
- Let Us Make Man
- The Black Man Lab
- G.R.I.E.V.E
- Next Level Boys Academy
