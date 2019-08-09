ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The family of Jimmy Atchison, along with the NAACP, is calling for investigators to turn over their reports to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
A rally is planned for Saturday outside of the federal building, as the family continues to push for answers in Atchison's death.
Atchison was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer back in January. The officer was working with a federal task force at the time. The NAACP says the 21 year-old father was hiding in a closet and was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
"We're tired, we're frustrated," Atchison's father said at a press conference Friday. "It's like my son, Jimmy's, life meant nothing."
The FBI referred CBS46 to the US Attorney's Office when asked to comment. We provide an update from the US Attorney's Office as soon as we receive one.
The Fulton County District Attorney's office sent CBS46 the following statement:
This incident occurred on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. By reason of the facts that have been made public, our office feels strongly that this shooting of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison should be investigated thoroughly. We are still awaiting the complete files from the FBI and a secondary report from the GBI. It is our hope that this information will be turned over to us immediately so we can get to the truth in this matter.
The GBI, in a statement Friday, told CBS46:
The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.
