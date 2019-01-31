Atlanta, GA (CBS46) For Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, coming to Atlanta for the Super Bowl is a reunion of sorts. Snead developed many of his player-selection skills while working in the front office of the Atlanta Falcons.
“A lot of memories,” Snead said. “It's cool being back."
Snead has deep roots here in the heart of the South. A native of Eufaula, Alabama, he went to high school with CBS46 Reporter Rebekka Schramm. The pair caught up with each other this week and reminisced about the good ol’ days.
Les admits he was obsessed with football as a kid. Each year during the NFL draft, he would stay home.
"Had to skip school a little bit,” Snead said with a grin. “In those days, we had no iPhones or anything like that, so any of the friends that wanted to know who their teams were picking, they'd get on the school pay phone and call me.”
Snead, a 1989 graduate of Eufaula High School, was a captain of the football team and was named all-state offensive guard. After playing football at Auburn University and then working in the team’s office, Snead went to work for the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent 15 years, eventually as director of player personnel.
"Big part of me being here is when Thomas Dimitroff came in as GM, hired Mike Smith and drafted Matt Ryan,” Snead told Schramm. “The Falcons had never had back-to-back winning seasons, and I think we had five straight winning seasons."
In 2012, Snead was hired by the then-St. Louis Rams as general manager. Since the team moved to L.A., Snead has assembled an incredible team, now under the direction of the young head coach he hired, Atlanta native Sean McVay.
"We joke that because we grew up in the South, you know, we're basically pretty much idiots to everything other than football,” Snead joked.
Snead never has been one to try to take credit for his successes, instead pointing to the teachers and coaches who helped mold him along the way.
"Coach (Wayne) Woodham is unbelievable,” Snead said. “I still keep up with him. He texts me after every game."
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
