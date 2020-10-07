HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Government officials in Hall County believe sensitive data pertaining to citizens is safe despite being hit with a ransomware attack.
The cyber attack happened Wednesday and managed to interrupt phone services and other critical government systems.
"As soon as it occurred, the County began working to investigate the cause, to restore operations, and determine the effects of the incident. Hall County has also enlisted the assistance of third party cyber security professionals to expedite the recovery," read a statement in part from the county.
Of those critical services, those pertaining to emergencies were not disrupted. The county says personnel is in place and "working round the clock" to rectify and network outages caused during the attack.
"At this time, there is no evidence to show that citizen or employee data has been compromised. However, citizens and employees are encouraged to take precautionary measures to monitor and protect their personal information."
