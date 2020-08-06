DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The rape suspect who lead police on a pursuit that resulted in the death of K-9 officer has been arrested.
On Thursday, Marquizs Harvey was located and arrested at an East Point residence. He is accused of raping a woman on July 20 in DeKalb County.
The 35-year-old managed to evade police during a police chase Tuesday near an Atlanta apartment complex. During the pursuit, a plain clothes officer accidentally shot K-9 Officer Bloo, resulting in the dog's death.
“The K-9 Deputy lost sight of the suspect and came upon a plain clothes sheriff’s office investigator involved in the pursuit,” Chief Deputy Randy Akies said. “When the K-9 Deputy advanced aggressively, the investigator fired in self-defense and, unfortunately, the K-9 died on the scene as a result of the injuries.”
Harvey is currently booked at DeKalb County Jail.
