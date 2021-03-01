The Athens-Clark County Police Department said they arrested a suspect involved in an armed robbery, kidnapping, and sexual assault within 45 minutes of receiving the initial report.
According to the ACCPD, they went to the scene after a man reportedly entered the Golden Pantry on the 100 block of Tallassee Road and implied he had a gun. The suspect stole several items and sexually assaulted the clerk. Police said the suspect then forced the victim to go to multiple locations before ending up at a local hotel where she was held against her will. The victim eventually escaped and called 911.
ACCPD said multiple units wen into the area and identified the suspect as Melvin Allison, 51, and arrested him shortly thereafter. Allison was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, sexual battery, and battery.
