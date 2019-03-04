CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a rape that occurred March 2 that is linked to several other rapes in the area.
The latest rape occurred in the 7000 block of Southlake Parkway.
According to initial reports, the suspect forced the victim inside the residence at knife point where he began to rape the victim but was interrupted by her boyfriend.
The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
CBS46 has learned the suspect in this case has been linked through DNA evidence to seven rapes that have occurred in Clayton County.
In all cases, the suspect sought African-American female victims who lived in communities comprised of multi-family dwellings. One rape occurred at a single family home.
Anyone with information regarding these cases are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.