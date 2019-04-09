ATLANTA (AP) -- The rapper Boosie Badazz and a passenger were jailed on drug and gun charges after being pulled over south of Atlanta.
Coweta County jail records show the 36-year-old rapper faces charges of failing to maintain his lane, drug possession and having a gun during a crime. His real name is Torrence Hatch Jr.
The Newnan Times-Herald reports that Coweta County sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Bugg stopped a swerving Dodge Charger, then smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle in Newnan on Monday. The sergeant reported that a loaded handgun was found under a seat.
The jail identifies Hatch's passenger as Antonio Pezant Allen and says he's charged with having drugs and a gun during a crime.
Jail records don't list attorneys who could be contacted for comment on behalf of either man.
