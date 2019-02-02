Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Rapper Bow Wow was jailed early Saturday morning after he and a woman were involved in an altercation in Midtown Atlanta.
Police say a woman told them she had been assaulted by Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss.
The altercation allegedly happened around 4:15 a.m. outside an apartment complex on 12th Street in Midtown.
Police say both parties involved sustained injury and both were arrested and charged with battery. Both are currently in the Fulton County Jail.
Bow Wow rose to fame in the late 1990's with his chart-topping single "Bow Wow (That's My Name) and has appeared in several movies and television shows.
He lives in Atlanta.
