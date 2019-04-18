DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found fatally shot in a home in Decatur on April 15.
The incident took place on 3500 Lehigh Way on Monday.
Upon arrival police found a male victim dead on the scene with gunshot wounds.
Joshua Baker was the victim's cousin and he told officers he was upstairs while the incident took place.
The suspect has been identified as Cleveland Rapper Q-Money, Qamar Williams.
Williams has been taken into custody by DeKalb County officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.