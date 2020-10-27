ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rapper and actor Common's music is always inspiring and knowledgeable, and now with Election Day drawing near, he's using his talents to get Georgians to the polls early.
The GRAMMY award-winning artist is one of the most respected names in hip-hop; often noted for his positive energy and activism. And with early voting coming to a close on October 30, Common is in Atlanta for next four days discussing civic engagement.
"There's nothing like changing people by being with them," says Common. "I think it shows that you care at an even higher level."
On Tuesday the rapper attended a Black Voters Matter and Georgia Stand Up event designed to encourage people to vote, and if possible to do so early.
When speaking with some voters Common says, "I was hearing from them, 'man this stuff don't matter anyway, like it ain't nothing changed really.'" Still, he uses the moment to encourage people to use their vote as their voice. "I was like man, a lot of the stuff we deal with when it comes to the justice system, people being locked up for years is because of elected officials, and laws that they create that's directly affecting you."
Many voters feel disenfranchised, but Common reminds them the answer to make the changes they want to see is right in front of them.
"It takes time for this whole political system to change," he adds. So the first step to create change is to vote.
"You have the power, you have the power to say this is what matters to me and this is who I'm voting for and you are basically giving that person, and your thoughts and policies, a chance to live and act our in your life. Voting has no discrimination, it's just you."
To find your polling location, click here or visit: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do and https://makehistoryhere.org/
