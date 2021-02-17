Local Atlanta rapper Cyhi is speaking out after being hunted down on the highway, and he's not calling for arrests in his case; instead, he wants change across the city.
Police radio calls obtained by CBS46 revealed a nearby Atlanta Police Officer saw part of the commotion unfold last Thursday on Hamilton E. Homes Road. That's where the rapper crashed his car after being chased by another one along Interstate 20. The officer told dispatch he watched masked suspects pull up in a red sedan, appearing to search Cyhi's car.
"It looks like they're trying to pull somebody out of the car, but they got masks on, they're 'perped' up [perpetrators]," he said.
Cyhi told CBS 46, it was a bit of a blur because it was raining and dark out that night.
"I hit a car, I hit a pole, and I flipped a few times," he recalled.
From being chased, shot at, then searched for, the rapper said he does not understand why he was the target.
"I just really kind of," he paused, shaking his head in disbelief. "My mind is like blank because I've been thinking a lot, trying to figure out the reason."
For 10 years now, he's been removed from what he called the street life-- now writing for rappers like Kanye West and developing other artists. Whether the alleged crime was intentional or accidental, Cyhi told CBS46 despite Atlanta having his heart, he feels as if the city is in shambles.
"I'm not afraid. I'm a little upset." Adding, "we need to sit down at the table and be able to hash out some of these things that we need in our community, so these kinds of situations do not happen again."
Since penning an open letter on Instagram about crime across Atlanta, the artist got an outpour of messages from people in the community sharing their own stories as recent victims of robberies and shootings. It's why he says change is long overdue.
"I don't need revenge, it's not like I got hit by bullets. I can replace the material things like my vehicle, but I can't replace my life. So I want to make sure I'm okay, my family is okay, and the city of Atlanta is okay."
