ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Hundreds of young people, many budding business leaders, gathered in Atlanta's west end Thursday night, to hear rapper and activist Killer Mike and former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed speak about entrepreneurship and revitalization efforts.
It was also a kickoff of Switchyards' soon to be new west end hub, expanding the startup's downtown presence. The organization's founder also hinted at plans to open more locations around the city.
