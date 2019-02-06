ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Rapper 21 Savage calls Decatur and East Atlanta his home, but ICE officials say he is in the country illegally on an expired VISA.
CBS46 has obtained Savage’s birth certificate which confirms the rapper, whose legal name is She’yaa Bin Abraham Joseph, was born in London.
Joseph’s attorneys told CBS46 that he came to the U.S. legally with his parents in 2005 when he was just seven years old and his VISA expired in 2006. It was a matter out of his control.
Attorneys say Joseph’s parent’s overstayed their work visas.
Atlanta Rapper Killer Mike has been leading the chorus of supports for the young rapper. Mike spoke exclusively with CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason Wednesday afternoon.
“This young man is a tax payer, this young man has re-applied for his VISA already,” Mike said. “ ”This young man has American citizen children. He should be allowed to stay,” Mike added, calling it cruel to separate the rapper from his children and family.
Mike said the young rapper promotes economic investment in his community and should be allowed bond.
“This young man creates economic opportunity for a greater number of people in East Atlanta and his team,” Mike said. We should keep those people here contributing to society not trying to throw them out.”
U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson (D-Georgia) who represents DeKalb County penned a character letter in support of the rapper.
Johnson's office sent CBS46 these pictures of a back to school drive 21 Savage hosted last summer where he invited the congressman.
Johnson said the rapper started a non-profit foundation called “Leading By Example” and the “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign,” both to help to encourage financial literacy.
The rapper openly admits to former gang life in South DeKalb County and East Atlanta. ICE says he has felony convictions for drugs in 2014. But, Joseph’s attorneys say he has no convictions. They argue that ICE had “incorrect information” when they detained the rapper.
In this statement, Joseph’s attorneys say that ICE keeping him detained “serves no other purpose than to intimidate him” and cause “unnecessary punishment.” They say he has had a VISA application pending since 2017 and that he is eligible for bond and relief from deportation.
“I hate that this is happening to this brother, but I appreciate the light it is shedding on him and other people of color in particular,” Mike said.
