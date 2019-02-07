ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Atlanta on driving charges February 7.
Dominique Jones, aka Lil Baby,was taken into custody for failure to use turn signal, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude.
According to Georgia State Patrol, a trooper observed an orange Chevrolet Corvette fail to signal when changing lanes. The driver increased his speed and began passing vehicles in a reckless manner in a high pedestrian area.
When the trooper got behind the vehicle, he attempted to accelerate and change lanes to the left lane but was unable to do so due to the traffic.
Baby was transported to Atlanta Pretrial and turned over to the detention staff without incident.
