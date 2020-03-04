Rapper Lil Baby surprises students with free concert and scholarship

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rapper Lil Baby surprised students at his alma mater Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon with a concert and more.
Lil Baby said the best part for him was being able to come back to where it all started for him, to give kids something to look forward to and something to strive towards.
After the Grammy-nominated rapper performed for the students, he awarded a scholarship to the tune of $150k.
“I wasn’t the best kid at school, so to get a chance to come here on a positive note, to be a leader and be a role model for children," the rapper said. "Coming from this environment you don’t think you can go far, majority of the children don’t. I know they don’t think they can go far, I didn’t," added Lil Baby.
He said he wanted to give students a sense of direction.
Students at the school were shocked that the Atlanta native returned to his high school to give back.
The rapper brought student Vachon Rye Jr. on stage with him; the teen is the deserving student that will receive a scholarship.
“I know how hard it is to even make it out your house sometimes, things you are going through in your community and for him to make you want to come to school and work harder for that," said Vachon. "Knowing he actually cares about people where he come from and giving back, that’s really important. That made an impact on me, so I can come back and give back too,” said Rye.
