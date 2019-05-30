ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rapper Lil Durk is expected to turn himself in on Thursday for charges related to a shooting in February.
Police were called to The Varsity parking lot on February 5th. They found the victim, Alexander Witherspoon shot in the mid-section and in critical condition. Officers found 13 shell casings at the scene, as well as a 9mm gun.
Witnesses told police that Witherspoon had been arguing with an unknown man before the shooting. Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks is now wanted in connection to the shooting.
The rapper is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On social media, he told fans he would turn himself in on Thursday.
We spoke with the rapper’s attorney, who said Lil Durk was on tour but canceled shows to fly to Atlanta.
