Rapper Lil Durk
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Chicago rapper Lil Durk turned himself in to authorities at Fulton County Jail Thursday evening just before 9.

He was wanted in connection to a February 5th parking lot shooting at the Varsity. One person, Alexander Witherspoon, was injured in the shooting, suffering a critical gunshot wound.

The rapper is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and gang activity. 

