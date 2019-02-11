ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Another rapper in Atlanta has found himself on the wrong side of the law.
Rapper NBA Youngboy and a female acquaintance were arrested February 11 following an incident at the Hyatt House on Marietta Street.
According to reports, housekeeping entered a room that was supposed to be unoccupied to begin cleaning it. The housekeeping staff noticed the room was occupied and at that time with two occupants.
Rapper NBA Youngboy, whose government name is Kentrell Gaulden, directed the female occupant, identified as Starr Thigpen to get the housekeeping staff out of the room.
Thigpen assaulted one of the housekeeping staff members, striking her in the face. The altercation continued into the hallway before the hotel employee was able to run downstairs to get help.
Both Youngboy and Thigpen were found in the hallway outside their room when authorities arrived.
The rapper was charged with disorderly conduct, use of fighting words, disorderly conduct, physical obstruction of another, and possession of marijuana less than an oz.
Thigpin was charged with disorderly conduct, act of violence toward another, disorderly conduct, physical obstruction of another, and possession of marijuana less than an oz.
They were transported to the City of Atlanta Jail.
