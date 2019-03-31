LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CBS46) Rapper and community activists Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his clothing store, Marathon, on Slauson Avenue on Sunday.
The rapper was wounded at least six times, according to several media outlets. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Two other men are also said to be in critical condition.
Hussle, who gained an increase in notoriety last year with the release of his album 'Victory Lap', is survived by his two children and girlfriend, actress Lauren London.
Across social media, fans and celebrities
Celebrities share their heartbreak after rapper #NipseyHussle was shot and killed in LA Sunday https://t.co/jetqOtSTQ2— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 1, 2019
grieved the loss of what many consider to be an iconic LA rapper and guardian of the Slauson, Crenshaw community.
RIP, Nipsey Hussle. He was a hip-hop trailblazer who carved out a niche for himself in the music business, and did so on his own terms -- something our own @MikelGalicia noticed immediately while reviewing the late rapper's 2014 gig at Dallas' Prophet Bar: https://t.co/sR5Fam25vb pic.twitter.com/EgImoBxrXI— Central Track (@Central_Track) April 1, 2019
Rest In Paradise nipsey hussle you was a real soldier 💯 you did a lot for the people and inspired so many of us 💯 NH60 RSC we foshoo bang 🙏 #TheMarathonContinues #nipseyhussle #GoneButNotForgotten #DoubleUp #California #OG #crenshaw pic.twitter.com/3iGClIewms— CountryBoyMusic (@countryboynae) April 1, 2019
🙏🏾 @NipseyHussle‼️‼️‼️‼️— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2019
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019
Just hours before the fatal shooting Nispsey tweeted "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
Having strong enemies is a blessing.— THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019
At this time, Los Angeles Police do not have a gunman in custody.
Watch Live: LAPD holds press conference regarding fatal shooting of rapper Nipsy Hussle outside his clothing store in Hyde Park. https://t.co/88pMgvvYP9— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 1, 2019
