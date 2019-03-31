Rapper Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Nipsey Hussle attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

 David Crotty

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CBS46) Rapper and community activists Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his clothing store, Marathon, on Slauson Avenue on Sunday.

The rapper was wounded at least six times, according to several media outlets. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Two other men are also said to be in critical condition.

Hussle, who gained an increase in notoriety last year with the release of his album 'Victory Lap', is survived by his two children and girlfriend, actress Lauren London.

Across social media, fans and celebrities

grieved the loss of what many consider to be an iconic LA rapper and guardian of the Slauson, Crenshaw community.

Just hours before the fatal shooting Nispsey tweeted "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

At this time, Los Angeles Police do not have a gunman in custody.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.