Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A cute video posted to Instagram shows the disappointment on Gwinnett County rapper Offset's face when tries to get his baby girl to say "Papa."
The video was posted Thursday by Offset's wife, singer and entertainer Cardi B. His baby girl, named Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in July of 2018.
In the video, Offset is trying to get little Kulture to say "Papa." The look on his face when she says "Mama" is priceless.
WATCH the video below (Can't see the video? Click here)
(0) comments
