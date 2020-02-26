ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — In an interview you will only see on CBS46, a 25-year-old rapper from Dayton, Ohio with Atlanta ties is trying to push generations of non-voting young people to the polls.
In his three minute video titled "My Vote Don't Count" rapper YelloPain's goal is to inspire people about the importance of voting, as well as to learn about our three branches of government.
The song is getting millions of views online and some radio play.
YelloPain says he just wants to start a conversation about the importance of voting.
“A lot of stuff that we march about, that we cry about, that we want to change in our communities, it's like we really have power to change it. All we gotta do is go out there and vote," said the rapper.
He refuses to perform at various candidate rallies, but might agree to a non-partisan voter engagement rally.
“It takes somebody maybe younger like me that speaks both languages, the language of the people who feel like their vote doesn't count, and the people who know how important it is to vote," YelloPain said.
