ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Rapper 21 Savage will be released on bond Wednesday after spending more than a week in ICE custody.
On Tuesday Kuck Baxter Immigration LLC, released the following statement regarding the rapper who's real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joesph.
"in the last 24 hours, in the wake of the Grammy Awards at which he was scheduled to attend and perform, we received notice that She'yaa was granted an expedited hearing," said Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro on behalf of the rapper.
His bond was granted at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, and an immigration court hearing has been set.
21 was arrested Super Bowl weekend for overstaying a visa that expired in 2006.
The rapper's legal team released the following statement to TMZ, who reported the rapper release early Tuesday afternoon, "21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters -- he says that while he wasn't present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together."
A deportation hearing is pending.
