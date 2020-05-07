ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dramatic and alarming increase in cases of a rare illness sickening children may be connected to the coronavirus.
It's called Kawasaki disease. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta says several children are displaying symptoms.
A spokesperson tells CBS46:
"At Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a team of infectious disease and cardiology experts are evaluating several cases of children exhibiting Kawasaki-like symptoms and inflammation to determine if those patients may have also had COVID-19 and to investigate if any association might exist. However, Children’s physician specialists want to stress that this appears to be a rare finding with low prevalence in the community. Children’s has specialized pediatric expertise in treating these conditions, whether or not they are caused by COVID-19. If a child develops signs of illness such as high fever, rash, red eyes, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain or swelling of the face, hands or feet, families should contact their doctor or visit the emergency department as with any cause. To continue to protect yourself and your family, practice good hand hygiene habits, follow social distancing measures outside of the home, be careful around elderly or immune-suppressed family members and wear masks in appropriate settings."
Kawasaki Disease is rare and mostly affects kids under the age of 5. Symptoms include fever, skin rashes, and swelling of glands, red eyes, red lips, red hands and red feet.
Dr. Jane Burns, Professor & Director at the Kawasaki Disease Research Center, says early data points to a conornavirus link, but not really an active infection. She says it is more about the body's immune response.
"There is a group of children who are genetically susceptible to the Sars/Covid-19 virus being their trigger for Kawasaki disease," said Burns. "And for a more serious complication that is this cardiovascular collapse that ends them up in the intensive care unit."
She says the medical community is observing that African American children could be more susceptible for Kawasaki. Burns adds that it also seems to appear 2 to 3 weeks after a city's coronavirus peak in adults.
